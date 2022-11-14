Airport International Group announced that, during the first 10 months of 2022, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 6,557,424 passengers (PAX), registering a 81.15 per cent increase and 14.13 per cent decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

QAIA also witnessed 57,389 aircraft movements (ACM), 56.45 per cent more and 15.37 per cent less than the figures recorded during the same periods in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

As for year-to-date cargo figures, QAIA handled 51,283 tonnes, marking a 6.73 per cent rise and 40.03 per cent drop compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively, according to a statement from AIG.

During October, 722,238 passengers traveled through QAIA, up by 33.35 per cent and down by 0.08 per cent against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

Additionally, QAIA experienced 5,926 aircraft movements, indicating a 15.16 per cent growth and 9.5 per cent drop compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

QAIA also handled 5,349 tonnes of cargo, recording decreases of 13.62 per cent and 42.70 per cent as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“We remain committed to growing our airline and destination networks through strategic decisions, together with our various stakeholders, in order to maintain our standing, value and success as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world, while continuing to provide our passengers with a unique and welcoming travel experience that is on par with world-class standards,” commented AIG CEO Nicolas Claude.

