AMMAN — The Japanese government has approved the allocation of JD280,000 from the joint Jordan–Japan Counterpart Fund to finance a project for the construction and maintenance of irrigation canals under the Ministry of Agriculture.

The agreement aims to improve water-use efficiency in agriculture, promote sustainable practices in water resource management and water loss reduction by rehabilitating spring irrigation canals, which constitute vital infrastructure for the conveyance and distribution of irrigation water among farmers in several agricultural regions, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

Established in 1997 under the Ministry of Finance, the Jordan–Japan Counterpart Fund, in coordination with the Japanese government, was using the proceeds of budget support grants, agricultural, and food security projects contributing to economic development in the Kingdom.

