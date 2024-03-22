AMMAN — Mother’s Day revives the local gold market, helping stakeholders seize growing revenue opportunities during the typically slower business period of Ramadan.

“Mother’s Day presents an excellent opportunity to boost sales and increase foot traffic,” Khalil Abdullah, an Amman-based jeweller, told The Jordan Times. He noted a revenue surge of 20 to 30 per cent in the past two days compared with the initial days of Ramadan.

Mother’s Day is celebrated in Jordan and many other countries on March 21.

Khaled Hourani, another jeweller from Amman’s Khalda area, highlighted that Ramadan is generally a stagnant period for most businesses. Thus, a celebratory event like Mother’s Day helps stimulate profits and demand.

He added that despite the low demand, gold prices in the local market remain stable, and customers have a variety of jewellery options to choose from, including necklaces, charms, earrings, and bracelets.

Laila Shabsough, 28, said, “My sister and I gifted our mother a sentimental Mother’s Day bracelet and earrings.” She added that personalised pieces like name necklaces, trending mom styles, or engraved jewellery pieces are popular gifts nowadays.

Rana Saleem, 33, pointed out that many people prefer classic gifts for their mothers, “I never go wrong with gold earrings or rings,” she said. She also noted the increasing trend of ordering gold pieces via social media accounts.

She also said, “Most jewellery shops now offer delivery services, which is a significant relief. I simply select the gift, and it’s wrapped and delivered to my doorstep.”

