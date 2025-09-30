AMMAN — Gold prices in the Kingdom surged to historic levels on Monday, marking the highest rates ever recorded in the local market.

According to the second daily pricing issued by the General Syndicate of Jewellery and Jewellery Shop Owners, the price of gold rose by JD1.5 per gram.

As per the latest figures, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, the selling price for 21-karat gold, the most commonly purchased by the public, climbed to JD77.8 per gram at jewelry stores, while the buying price reached JD74.8.

Prices for other gold purities also saw notable increases.

The selling price for 24-karat gold rose to JD89.2 per gram, while 18-karat and 14-karat gold reached JD68.8 and JD52.3 per gram, respectively.

The price hike reflects ongoing fluctuations in global markets and heightened demand, both locally and internationally.

