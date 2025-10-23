AMMAN — The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, at the fourth price on Wednesday evening, reached JD82.30 in goldsmiths' shops, while reached JD78.90 for the purchase price, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The selling price of 24-karat, 18-karat and 14-karats gold in shops reached JD94.30, JD72.90 and JD55.40, respectively, according to bulletin of General Syndicate of Jewellery and Jewellery Shop Owners.

