AMMAN — Gold prices on the local market recorded an increase in the fifth price on Monday, according to the price list published by the General Syndicate of Jewellery and Jewellery Shop Owners.

The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, the most sought-after among Jordanians in goldsmiths' shops, reached JD89 per gram, while the purchase price reached JD85.40 per gram, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The selling prices of fines of 24-karat, 18-karat and 14-karat gold in shops also increased to reach JD101.75, JD78.80 and JD60, respectively.

