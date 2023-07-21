AMMAN — A total of 437 dunums of land have been burned as a result of recent wildfires between Jerash and Ajloun, according to Lorans Al Majali, spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture.

Majali said in a press statement that preliminary results indicate the fire was human-caused, pointing out that approximately 60 per cent of fires were “deliberately” started.

He also pointed out the decrease in the number of fires in the past year compared to 2021, which saw a dip from 500 fires in 2021 to only 190 fires in 2022.

He indicated that the fire that broke out in the area between Jerash and Ajloun was the first, noting that it was brought under control within two hours.

He added that the more than 80 per cent slope combined with strong winds intensified and prolonged the fire, causing it to expand to three locations.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Environment, Ahmed Obeidat, said that there is a plan in the works to train people living near forests on how to deal with fires.

Obeidat added that the ministry launched a plan in cooperation with the Civil Defence Directorate to combat fires.

Expert in the field of firefighting, safety and rescue, Ziad Al Shatnawi, called for promoting a culture conducive to better fire prevention, such as discouraging disposing of cigarettes near dry foliage or building fires at camping sites in vulnerable areas.

In a recent interview with The Jordan Times, Director of Awraq Organisation for Environmental Development Zina Hamdan stressed the urgent need for intensified national efforts at all levels to preserve and expand the forest areas as well as raise awareness among the population about environmental protection.

To combat the growing threats to forest wealth, Hamdan urges the enforcement of penalties for those who harm these natural resources, in order to hold such individuals accountable for their actions.

“We can deter destructive practices and safeguard the ecological balance that forests provide,” she added.

Hamdan calls for the collaboration of environmental activists in both local and international efforts, saying that by joining forces, they can contribute to afforestation initiatives and combat climate change.

According to Hamdan, the focus should be on establishing exemplary forest models, particularly in southern regions like Wadi Araba and the desert of southern Jordan.

These projects will not only revive threatened ecosystems but also demonstrate the optimal utilisation of desert lands, Hamdan said.

