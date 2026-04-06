AMMAN — Natural gas flows from the Leviathan gas field in the eastern Mediterranean to Jordan resumed on Friday morning, with supply levels expected to gradually return to normal in the coming period, an energy sector official said.

The unnamed official, quoted by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said that authorities were closely monitoring the resumed flows to ensure a steady supply to power generation stations and maintain operational stability across the electricity system.

The source said that the continuity of gas supplies remains dependent on regional developments, adding that Jordan is managing multiple operational scenarios through diversified energy sources and enhanced system readiness to safeguard energy security.

Gas flows from the Leviathan field had been suspended following joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, but production has reportedly resumed at the offshore gas project operated by Chevron Mediterranean Limited, a subsidiary of Chevron.

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