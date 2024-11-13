AMMAN — Jordan has, for the first time, ranked in the top global "Role Model" category in the Global Cybersecurity Index, leaping 44 places with a score improvement from 71 per cent in 2020 to 98.6 per cent in 2024, underscoring Jordan's commitment to establishing itself as a regional cybersecurity hub

According to the third-quarter report on progress in the Executive Programme for the Economic Modernisation Vision 2023-2025, issued by the Government Performance and Achievement Monitoring Unit at the Prime Ministery, this improvement reflects the efficacy of its policies, thereby strengthening both international and local investor confidence.

The report highlights Jordan’s strides across various global rankings and indices, driven by strategic initiatives, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

As part of efforts to elevate Jordan’s standing in the Growth Outlook Index, the government approved new guidelines for scientific journals under the Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund and launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy Action Plan (2023-2028).

These initiatives aim to boost Jordan’s performance in the Digital Payments Index, Financial Security Index, and Bank Account and Savings Access Index, according to the report.

In terms of human development, the government has made advances in the health sector, particularly in maternal and child healthcare. Updated guidelines were introduced for health providers, including those at the Royal Medical Services, UNRWA, private hospitals, and the Institute for Family Health.

Additionally, eight national registries for chronic diseases were established, and 14 new health committees were formed, bringing the total to 138 committees.

Jordan also advanced in the E-Government Development Index, moving from 100th to 89th place out of 193 countries.

The Kingdom also saw a "modest" improvement in the Global Gender Gap Index, rising from 126th to 123rd out of 146 countries between 2023 and 2024.

A major regulatory achievement included the issuance of Flexible Work Regulation No. 44 for 2024, aligned with Articles (2) and (140) of Labor Law No. 8 of 1996, effective August 3.

The report also highlighted that Jordan's ranking declined in the international Innovation Index, moving down from 71st to 73rd out of 133 countries.

