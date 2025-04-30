AMMAN — The Industrial Producer Price (IPP) index for the first quarter of 2025 stood at 107.09 points, compared to 107.21 points for the same period last year, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.11 per cent, the Department of Statistics (DoS) monthly report showed on Tuesday.

According to the report, the decline was attributed to a 1.94 per cent drop in the prices of extractive industries, which have a relative importance of 5.36 per cent, and a 0.09 per cent decrease in electricity prices, which account for 5.91 per cent of the index.

In March, the general IPP index fell by 0.38 per cent, reaching 107.21 points compared with 107.62 points in the same month last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

From a sectorial perspective, the decline in the March index compared to March 2024 was mainly driven by a 0.43 per cent drop in manufacturing prices, which make up 88.74 per cent of the index, a 0.69 per cent decrease in extractive industry prices and electricity prices saw a 0.62 per cent increase.

According to the report, the IPP index for March 2025 registered 107.21 points, up from 106.96 points the previous month, marking a 0.24 per cent increase.

On a monthly basis, the index increased in March compared to February due to a 5.49 per cent rise in extractive industry prices and a 0.29 per cent increase in electricity prices, while manufacturing prices fell by 0.08 per cent.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

