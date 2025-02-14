AMMAN: The Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased by 1.1 per cent in 2024, reaching 87.7 points compared with 86.74 points in 2023, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Thursday.

The sectorial breakdown shows manufacturing output edged up by 0.45 per cent yearon-year, while mining and quarrying operations recorded 7.31 per cent expansion.

The utilities segment saw electricity generation volumes surge by 5.83 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

December's IPI reading stood at 88.47 points, marking a 4.67 per cent year-onyear increase from 84.53 points in December 2023. Monthon-month, the index climbed 0.87 per cent in December, compared with November's 87.71 points.

In the December sectorial performance, manufacturing continued its upwards course with a 4.59 per cent year-on-year gain, while mining and quarrying posted a modest 0.06 per cent increase.

Electricity generation showed significant momentum, jumping 10.24 per cent year-on-year.

The comparison showed that manufacturing inched up 0.11 per cent month-onmonth, and utilities surged 17.12 per cent, though mining and quarrying contracted by 3.03 per cent from November levels.

