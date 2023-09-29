AMMAN — The Kingdom's exports of goods and services in the first half of 2023 increased by 15.3 per cent, reaching a total value of JD7.8 billion.

According to preliminary data related to Jordan's balance of payments released by the Central Bank of Jordan , this surge was mainly driven by a 43.5 per cent increase in services exports reaching approximately JD3.289 billion, as well as a 59.4 per cent increase in travel services and 20.5 per cent in transport services.

Exports of goods recorded an increase of 0.9 per cent to reach nearly JD4.513 billion. This increase was driven by a 19.9-per cent rise in chemical exports and a 32.6-per cent rise in fruit and vegetable exports.

The Kingdom's goods and services imports declined by 1.9 per cent reaching JD10.051 billion in the first half of 2023. The decline in imports of goods (FOB) totalled 4.3 per cent to reach nearly JD7.980 billion.

This decline was mainly due to a 19.3 per cent fall in imports of crude oil and derivatives and a 22 per cent drop in imports of textile yarn.

Imports of services recorded an increase of 8.9 per cent to reach approximately JD2.071 billion, driven by a surge of 46.4 per cent in imports of travel services.

The data revealed a decrease of 35.4 per cent in the trade balance deficit in goods and services, which reached nearly JD2.248 billion, compared with JD3.480 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

