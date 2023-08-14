AMMAN — Jordanian youth-led green initiatives are growing in number, though more inclusion, green skills and competencies are required for a greener transition in the Kingdom.

This year’s International Youth Day, celebrated annually on August 12, explores the development of green skills under the theme “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”.

Director of Dibeen Association for Environmental Development Hala Murad said that engaging youth in climate action is necessary, as their ambition is much needed to enhance the local and international sustainable environmental transformation.

“The whole point of engaging the youth in these efforts is to explore new perspectives, leading to more resilient and fair environmental processes,” Murad said.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Jordanian environmental engineer Reem Mahadeen said that “the Jordanian youth is well-aware of the ongoing climate-related issues and wants to learn more so that they can be more active in this area,” further validating the significance of their contribution in shaping a sustainable, green future for Jordan and its local communities. Luckily, youth-led green initiatives are constantly growing in Jordan, she added.

“Young people are the agents of change. They are the true driving force for any future developments in this area,” Mahadeen said.

“Green skills are becoming an integral part of our lives,” said Barra Ahmad, a young Jordanian who started her green initiative around three years ago.

Ahmad’s initiative, founded in 2021, has the objective to increase green spaces in Amman by planting trees in different areas. So far, the initiative helped plant 300 trees, according to Ahmad.

“Establishing more green initiatives in Jordan would encourage other people to start their own initiatives and strengthen climate literacy,” she said.

“Today, the world is embarking on a green transition. The shift towards an environmentally sustainable and climate-friendly world is critical not only for responding to the global climate crisis but also for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UN website said in a post dedicated to this year’s International Youth Day.

The importance of green skills is further emphasised in a European Union-funded report titled “Green Skills You Need Now”, where these skills are defined as the knowledge and abilities required to live in and support a sustainable and resourceful society.

Discussing Jordanian youth specifically, a UNDP policy brief titled “Youth for Climate Action - Engaging Jordanian Youth in Climate-Related Policymaking” revealed that the majority of Jordanians are young, whereas 63 per cent of Jordan’s population are under 30 years of age.

It noted that the role of youth and their contribution to climate action in Jordan are still limited and not fully understood, despite the fact that Jordan is one of the most active countries in the region concerning international climate change efforts.

