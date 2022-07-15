The remittances of Jordanians working in Qatar in the first half of 2022 exceeded $200 million, compared with $190 million during the same period in 2021 showing an increase of 5 per cent, Qatari money exchangers said on Thursday.

They added that the volume of remittances by Jordanians in Qatar has witnessed a remarkable growth over the past few years due to an increase in Jordanian labour, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Jordanian community in Qatar now exceeds 70,000 people, compared with 60,000 three years ago.

The recent rise in Jordanian employment during the last period was due to the Qatari emir’s first initiative, launched in 2018, to provide 10,000 job opportunities for Jordanians in public and private sectors in Qatar, as well as the second initiative, launched in February 2020, providing a similar number of job opportunities, according to Petra.

