AMMAN — President of the Economic and Social Council Musa Shteiwi participated in the Euro-Mediterranean Summit of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions (Euromed 2025), held in Istanbul on Monday and Tuesday.

The summit was organised by the European Economic and Social Committee and focused on the "New Charter for the Mediterranean," the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a specialised session titled "Promoting Entrepreneurship in the Euro-Mediterranean Region," Shteiwi highlighted the role of entrepreneurship in Jordan’s economy, highlighting its importance as a “key” element of the "Smart Jordan" pillar in the Economic Modernisation Vision.

He said that entrepreneurship helps drive economic growth and provides “high-quality” job opportunities for youth and women, which contributes to advancing sustainable development.

Shteiwi referred to “encouraging” national indicators, including the presence of 40 business incubators and a 34 per cent increase in early-stage entrepreneurship activity between 2023 and 2024.

Women’s participation in early-stage entrepreneurship also rose significantly from 11 per cent in 2023 to 20 per cent in 2024 alongside a growing share of entrepreneurs aged 18 to 34, he said.

Shteiwi added that while most Jordanian entrepreneurs target the local market, 7.9 per cent of early-stage ventures generate over 25 per cent of their sales from foreign markets.

Participants discussed a draft document prepared by the European Commission aimed at establishing a unified regional approach and promoting cooperation and knowledge exchange among countries on both sides of the Mediterranean.

Speaking on behalf of the Union of Arab Economic and Social Councils during the opening session, Shteiwi addressed key shared challenges facing the Mediterranean region, including climate change, water scarcity, migration and unemployment.

He stressed the need for a unified strategy, calling for launching institutional dialogue between Arab and European councils to develop joint agendas that support the region’s shared interests.

The Euromed Summit aims to reinforce regional cooperation among advisory and social institutions and formulate cohesive responses to pressing economic and social issues in the Mediterranean.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

