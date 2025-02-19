AMMAN: The wholesale prices index in 2024 increased by 1.25 per cent, reaching 107.89 points compared with 106.56 points in 2023, according to the quarterly report issued on Tuesday by the Department of Statistics.

The rise was primarily driven by increases in key commodity groups, including agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages, and tobacco, which grew by 2.84 per cent.

The prices of fuel, minerals, construction materials, and their supplies rose by 1.46 per cent, while textiles, clothing, personal and household goods saw a 0.46 per cent increase.

Motor vehicles and motorcycles recorded a 0.42 per cent rise, while the prices of machinery and equipment declined by 0.21 per cent.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the wholesale trade price index edged up by 0.2 per cent, reaching 108.19 points compared with 107.97 points in the previous quarter.

The increase was mainly attributed to higher prices of motor vehicles by 1.36 per cent, textiles, clothing, personal and household goods by 0.36 per cent, and fuel, metals, and construction materials by 0.24 per cent.

Prices for machinery and equipment dropped by 0.63per cent, and agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages and tobacco fell by 0.48 per cent.

In comparison with the period of the fourth quarter of 2024 with the same period in 2023, the index rose by 1.09 per cent to 108.19 points from 107.02 points.

The most "notable" increases were in motor vehicles that reached 1.53 per cent, textiles, clothing, personal and household goods that reached 1.43 per cent, fuel, metals, and construction materials that reached 1.42 per cent, and agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages, and tobacco that reached 1.37per cent.

Machinery and equipment declined by 1.46 per cent.

