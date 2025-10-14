AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud on Monday participated in the opening of the 38th General Assembly of the Islamic Network on Water Resources Development (INWRDAM), held in Cairo on the sidelines of the 8th Cairo Water Week.

Abu Saud said such gatherings strengthen cooperation among Arab and Islamic countries to find solutions to water, environmental, food security, desertification, and drought challenges, supporting nations in addressing water and climate issues, according to a ministry statement.

He highlighted Jordan’s efforts to tackle water scarcity through the implementation of key national strategic projects, including the National Water Carrier Project, which will operate using alternative energy to mitigate climate change impacts and address groundwater depletion.

The minister also pointed to Jordan’s initiatives to sustain available water resources, improve supply efficiency, and expand wastewater treatment in line with international standards for use in restricted agriculture. He further stressed the importance of promoting water footprint assessments in Arab agricultural practices.

INWRDAM President Marwan Raggad highlighted the network’s regional initiative linking water, food, and energy, reaffirming continued efforts to empower member states in addressing water challenges. He also cited regional successes in developing sustainable solutions.

Egyptian Minister of Water Resources Hani Sweilem said Cairo Water Week provides a platform for partners to establish effective frameworks for future solutions, commending the network’s role in fostering joint cooperation.

He added that while the Arab region accounts for 6 per cent of the world’s population, it possesses only 1 per cent of global freshwater resources, warning that by 2050, water challenges could cost Arab countries between 6 and 14 per cent of their GDP.

