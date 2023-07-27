AMMAN — The Jordan Valley Authority (JVA), has started preparing plans to allow applicants to lease agricultural facilities in accordance with the 2022 bylaw on the matter.

At present, the JVA has leased 3,843 dunums for agricultural fruit projects through 55 contracts, expecting an additional 11 contracts to be signed soon, according to a JVA statement.

Another 18 investment project contracts were signed to utilise 238 dunums, including 165 dunums for quarries, 53 dunums for tourism investments and 20 dunums for commercial and industrial investments.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

