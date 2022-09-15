AMMAN — Jordan’s trade balance with the US recorded a surplus in the first half of 2022, amounting to about JD298 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

Data on foreign trade released by the Department of Statistics revealed that the value of national exports to the US rose by 22 per cent during the first half of 2022, reaching around JD825 million, compared with the figure achieved during the same period last year.

Likewise, the value of Jordan’s imports from the US increased by 11.9 per cent in the first half of 2022, reaching about JD527 million, in comparison with the figures post during the same period last year, according to Petra.

