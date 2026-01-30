The United States and the African Union Commission (AUC) have set up a new team of experts to promote private-sector investment across the continent.

Details released on Wednesday underscore President Donald Trump’s preference for trade and investment over aid, with an emphasis on infrastructure and commercial ties with Africa.

Known as the US-African Union Strategic Infrastructure and Investment Working Group (SIWG), the body was formally launched at a meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and AUC chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa.

Mr Landau is on a four-country African tour this week, with stops in Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya and Djibouti.

The SIWG is intended “to promote and advance US-Africa economic partnerships that create jobs, prosperity, and economic security both in America and across Africa,” according to a State Department dispatch.

It will bring together senior officials and technical experts from the US government and the AU Commission to identify opportunities for US private sector investment. The group will also guide investments in AU-backed infrastructure projects and related initiatives.

This points to possible US backing for transboundary infrastructure such as railways and power pools, as well as border facilities, including one-stop border posts.

The initiative adds to Mr Trump’s stated ambition to expand trade with Africa while reducing aid and countering Chinese commercial influence on the continent.

Trade-focused relationsIn its National Security Strategy published in December, the Trump administration identified critical minerals, energy and trade as priority areas in Africa, signalling a shift away from traditional aid-based engagement.

While the strategy frames Africa as a region of strategic concern, it also says the US will pursue fair trade based on reciprocal policies that protect American investors.“The United States should transition from an aid-focused relationship with Africa to a trade- and investment-focused relationship, favoring partnerships with capable, reliable states committed to opening their markets to US goods and services,” the strategy says.“An immediate area for US investment in Africa, with prospects for a good return on investment, include the energy sector and critical mineral development.”One focus has been the Democratic Republic of Congo, which holds a large share of Africa’s critical minerals but remains affected by armed conflict. Mr Trump recently mediated a peace deal between the DRC and Rwanda, linking security to investment in mineral resources.

The approach also reflects US efforts to limit the influence of what it calls “adversarial powers” such as China and Russia in Africa’s resource sectors.

The SIWG will explore innovative financing tools to develop critical minerals and commodity supply chains, transport corridors, energy networks and regulatory harmonisation. It will also seek to boost two-way trade, secure digital infrastructure and improve health security “that will make Americans and Africans safer and more prosperous.”“As the United States and Africa seek durable, profitable investments to drive economic goals in place of foreign assistance, the SIWG will provide a foundation for strategic economic cooperation that will grow and shape the relationship for years to come.”Follow our WhatsApp channel for the latest business and markets updates.

© Copyright 2026 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

