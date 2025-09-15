AMMAN — The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched a new programme, titled "Greening financial systems: delivering climate finance for all".

The programme is expected to achieve US$ 634 million in green financing and will be rolled out in 13 countries across the EBRD regions: Armenia, Egypt, Georgia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, North Macedonia, Serbia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, according to EBRD statement.

As part of this initiative, the Bank and its longstanding partner and donor, the Green Climate Fund (GCF), have signed an agreement for a US$ 200 million contribution by the GCF, comprising concessional loans, incentive grants and technical assistance.

The programme is designed to make green finance affordable and accessible to a wide range of beneficiaries, from households, smallholders, and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to municipalities, utilities and larger corporates.

Through partner financial institutions, concessional finance and advisory services will be deployed to fund green investments such as energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable construction and climate-resilient technologies.

Building on the success of the US$ 1.4 billion programme “Green Economy Financing Facility” (GEFF), which includes a US$ 378 million contribution from the GCF, the new programme aims to achieve a transformative market shift.

Partner financial institutions will receive concessional funding, climate-risk tools and training to unlock green lending opportunities.

They will also acquire the skills and institutional capacity to offer green finance products independently, embedding climate finance into their business models.

To encourage systemic change, the programme offers financial incentives to partner financial institutions that commit to delivering climate transition plans aligned with the Paris Agreement.

Promoting regional and gender inclusion, the programme also ensures that at least 30 per cent of sub loans will be provided outside capital cities and at least 20 per cent will be offered to women-led projects.

Since 2017, the EBRD and the GCF have partnered to mobilise more than US$ 5.2 billion in climate finance, supporting transformative mitigation and adaptation projects on three continents, according to the statement.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).