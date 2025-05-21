AMMAN — Jordan and Syria on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to establish and activate a Higher Coordination Council, marking a new phase in bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The agreement was signed in Damascus by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Shibani. The council’s creation had been initially agreed upon during Safadi’s visit to Damascus on April 17.

The inaugural session of the council was co-chaired by Safadiand Shibani and attended by ministers from both governments. From the Jordanian side, the meeting included Water and Irrigation Minister Raed Abu Saud, Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Yarub Qudah, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh, and Transport Minister Wissam Tahtamouni.

Representing Syria were Economy and Industry Minister Mohammad Shaar, Energy Minister Mohammad Bashir, and Transport Minister Yarub Badr.

According to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to constant cooperation and coordination, reflecting the “historic brotherly ties” between the two nations.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation across sectors to support Syria’s reconstruction and transitional efforts. The council agreed on a practical roadmap targeting both short- and long-term goals aligned with mutual interests, the statement said.

The roadmap includes plans to review and potentially amend the 1987 Yarmouk River agreement to ensure equitable water rights, along with reactivating joint water committees. Energy cooperation was also discussed, with talks focusing on supplying Syria with natural gas via Jordan, electric grid linkage, and sharing Jordan’s renewable energy expertise.

Both countries agreed to hold a ministerial-level meeting in July, followed by technical-level meetings to advance joint initiatives. Jordan also committed to sharing its experience in licensing electricity distribution companies, according to the statement.

The Jordanian and Syrian ministers also discussed restarting the Jordan–Syria power grid connection, once Syrian infrastructure allows, and developing frameworks to strengthen the existing network. Syria was also offered access to Jordan’s soon-to-be-operational liquefied natural gas terminal in Aqaba, as well as storage and transportation facilities for petroleum derivatives.

The two sides plan to reconvene the Joint Ministerial Committee in July to discuss industrial integration, enhance trade and transit opportunities, and explore mutual recognition of product conformity certificates. A business forum and the reactivation of the Jordanian–Syrian Joint Business Council are also on the agenda.

Syria welcomed an upcoming visit by a Jordanian economic delegation scheduled for next week, the statement said.

The Joint Technical Committee for land transport will be reactivated to address overland transport issues, harmonise fees, discuss future railway links, and exchange expertise in transport regulation.

According to the statement, technical teams will conduct reciprocal visits to implement the council’s roadmap and follow up on the newly agreed cooperation mechanisms.

