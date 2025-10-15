AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Tuesday said that authorities had responded to a sulfuric acid leak at a factory in Aqaba, which resulted in multiple injuries in the surrounding area.

PSD spokesperson said that specialised teams from the Aqaba Civil Defence Directorate received a report of a gas leak inside a factory in the governorate, adding that the leak caused a gas cloud to spread over an area of approximately 400 square metres, according to a PSD statement.

The PSD also noted that the incident left 33 people suffering from breathing difficulties, adding that all were transported to nearby hospitals, with two individuals admitted to intensive care.

The spokesperson said that the factory’s technical team acted immediately to contain the leak, while Civil Defence hazardous materials units arrived at the site and carried out all necessary technical and operational procedures in accordance with established safety protocols, using the latest equipment and technologies.

Specialised ambulance crews provided first aid to the injured at the scene before transferring them to hospitals for further treatment, the statement read.

“The Public Security Directorate, in coordination with other relevant authorities, has launched an investigation into the cause of the leak. Measurements conducted by the hazardous materials team indicate that gas levels in the air are currently within safe limits,” the spokesperson added.

