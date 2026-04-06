AMMAN — A new regional initiative aimed at supporting smart and green transformation in the dairy sector has been introduced in Jordan, with a focus on enhancing competitiveness, accelerating digitalisation and promoting environmentally sustainable practices across the agri-food industry.

According to a press release sent to The Jordan Times by IWDT, SmartGreenEcos project, implemented under the EU-funded Interreg NEXT MED Programme, seeks to build a smart and green ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the agri-food sector across Jordan, Greece, Cyprus and Tunisia.

The project in Jordan is implemented by Investment World for Development and Technology (IWDT), which hosted the introductory event and presented the participation framework to stakeholders.

In Jordan, the initiative focuses particularly on the dairy processing sector, where a group of companies will participate in an applied support programme designed to improve operational efficiency, adopt digital tools, enhance resource management and strengthen readiness for evolving market and sustainability requirements.

The dairy industry is a key component of the food sector, contributing to food security and industrial production. However, companies face mounting pressures related to production costs, energy consumption, supply chain disruptions and increasing demands for quality, traceability and sustainability.

The project aims to address these challenges by offering practical digital tools and structured methodologies that enable companies to assess performance, identify areas for improvement and implement measurable operational changes.

Participating companies will have access to a set of interconnected digital platforms supporting business development and operational improvement. These include an artificial intelligence-supported benchmarking platform, a capacity-building platform offering training resources and best practices, a digital procurement and supply chain platform, and a collaborative product development platform aimed at fostering innovation and accelerating new product development.

These services will be complemented by workshops, capacity-building activities and pilot implementation phases, allowing companies to test tools and apply improvements directly within their operations.

An introductory event was held to present the project and invite companies operating across the dairy value chain, including production and processing firms, product development entities, and farms, to express interest in joining the programme.

Companies selected to participate will engage in a structured process involving initial assessments, practical workshops, pilot implementation and ongoing technical support aimed at delivering tangible operational improvements.

Rana Abu Zeid, General Manager of IWDT, said the initiative is designed to move beyond awareness and deliver practical outcomes for participating companies.

“SmartGreenEcos provides a structured pathway for companies to strengthen their operational performance and sustainability practices. Through digital tools, applied training, and hands-on support, the project aims to help companies translate improvement ambitions into concrete and measurable results,” she said.

The project is implemented through a regional partnership involving organisations from across the Mediterranean and aims to support agri-food companies through collaborative innovation, knowledge exchange and the adoption of smart and sustainable practices.

Companies interested in participating can follow updates through the official communication channels of IWDT.

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