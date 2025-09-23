AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat on Monday inaugurated the second "Invest in the Digital Economy Forum", held under the theme "Digital Transformation for a Sustainable Digital Economy".

The event was organised by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) in cooperation with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), an affiliate of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Smeirat said that the forum reflects the Royal vision and direct commitment to building a competitive investment environment, with digital transformation and entrepreneurship at its core.

He noted that His Majesty has made investment a cornerstone of the development agenda, actively promoting Jordan as a promising ICT and innovation hub during international visits.

The minister highlighted the success of these efforts in attracting global tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Cisco, Intel, Siemens, Oracle and Expedia to Jordan,

He reiterated the government’s commitment to offering competitive incentives, including flexible legislation, tax exemptions, advanced infrastructure and special economic zones, while streamlining procedures to ensure a transparent, stable environment for business growth.

"Jordan has taken confident steps towards building an integrated digital economy", Smeirat said, stressing that the Kingdom’s economic and administrative modernisation roadmaps have made digital transformation central to empowering youth, attracting investment, and fostering innovation.

He called the forum a “key” opportunity to launch initiatives, exchange expertise, and unlock new markets for creative young entrepreneurs, noting that the region’s digital economy "has strong competitive potential that only needs collective will, clear vision, and bold decisions."

JCC President Khalil Haj Tawfiq stressed Amman’s designation last year as "Capital of the Digital Economy" for the Islamic world, citing Jordan’s achievements in digital infrastructure, enabling legislation, and support for innovators.

Haj Tawfiq said that hosting the forum for the second consecutive year, with the support of the ICCD, demonstrates “growing confidence” in Jordan’s role as a platform for cooperation and economic integration among OIC countries.

ICCD President Abdullah Kamel called for urgent, collaborative efforts to retain young talent and build trillion-pound digital economies over the next five years.

Pakistani Minister of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh also stressed the sector’s transformative potential, noting Pakistan’s efforts to digitalise systems and create a more business-friendly investment climate.

The one-day forum brought together decision makers, senior officials from OIC member states, experts, investors, and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in digital transformation, fintech, AI, cybersecurity, outsourcing and digital education.

Sessions also highlighted Jordan’s role as a regional hub for innovation and investment, as well as success stories from local start-ups.

ICCD represents the private sector in 57 OIC member states and over 67 business organisations worldwide.

