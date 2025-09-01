AMMAN — Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smirat on Thursday said that Jordan’s provision of internet capacity to Syria falls within the framework of technical cooperation between the two countries.

Smirat said Jordan’s role lies in enabling regional states to benefit from its advanced technical capabilities in support of regional digital integration, stressing that this step reflects the Kingdom’s efforts to assist Syria, according to a Ministry statement.

He added that Jordan is moving forward with plans to consolidate its position as a regional hub for telecommunications and digital transformation, backed by its advanced fibre-optic infrastructure.

As part of a follow-up to the recent visit of the Syrian minister of communications to Amman, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Damascus between Aqaba Digital City Group, through its telecom arm NaiTel, and the Syrian Telecommunications Company, the minister noted.

The MoU establishes a commercial framework for cooperation aimed at designing, building, operating and providing the digital infrastructure needed for Syria’s telecom sector, including internet services and international bandwidth, he said.

The agreement also covers the development of an integrated fibre network linking Damascus to the Jordanian border, directly connecting the Syrian Telecommunications Company to Aqaba Digital City’s neutral platforms. These platforms include data centres, a landing station, the Aqaba Internet Exchange (AqabaIX), as well as cloud platforms and cybersecurity solutions, the statement said.

“This memorandum lays the foundation for advanced digital infrastructure that will strengthen regional data connectivity across the region and to the wider world,” Smirat said.

For his part, Chairman of the ICT Association of Jordan (int@j) Eid Swais described the agreement with Syria as a strategic step that reinforces Jordan’s status as a regional hub for telecommunications and information technology.

He stressed that Jordan’s geographic location makes it an ideal digital bridge linking continents, consolidating its position on the global communications map.

Swais added that such agreements highlight the reliability and quality of Jordan’s digital infrastructure, which has been developed and modernised over decades of investment and strategic planning.

He also noted that the agreement supports efforts to diversify national income sources and strengthen the digital economy as a promising sector for sustainable growth, particularly amid accelerating global digitisation.

Strengthening commercial and technical ties with neighbouring Arab states comes at a critical time, Swais said, as regional challenges call for deeper economic cooperation and integration. These partnerships, he added, open wide prospects for knowledge exchange, capacity building and the development of specialised Jordanian expertise to keep pace with rapid technological advances.

“Such carefully considered steps bolster Jordan’s position as a trusted destination for digital investment and embody the Kingdom’s vision to become a leading regional hub for technology and innovation,” he concluded.

