AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday urged intensified efforts to reopen Amman Civil Airport in Marka for commercial flights before the end of 2025, following years of closure.

During an inspection tour of the airport’s departures terminal, currently undergoing renovation, Hassan underlined the importance of close coordination among all relevant entities to ensure operational readiness, efficient management, and compliance with the highest service standards, according to a Prime Ministry statemnt.

The prime minister highlighted the need to provide reliable public transport links for travellers, streamline departure and arrival procedures, and maintain the airport’s facilities to guarantee a seamless passenger experience once operations resume.

Project officials briefed Hassan on the progress of renovation works, which are scheduled for completion by mid-November. The airport is expected to commence operations thereafter, pending approval from the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) to ensure full adherence to safety and operational requirements.

Hassan also toured the arrivals terminal, stressing the importance of preparing all facilities and services to accommodate passengers upon the resumption of flights.

The Jordan Airports Company has implemented a series of projects aimed at meeting key operational and safety standards for the airport’s reopening. These include rehabilitation of the runway and surrounding areas, refurbishment of the departures hall, and modernisation of baggage-handling and passenger service systems.

Hassan was accompanied during the visit by Minister of Transport Nidal Katamine and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh.

