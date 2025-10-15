AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation /Jordan Valley Authority stressed that all tests conducted on the water of the Mujib Dam showed results within normal levels, indicating no contamination in the dam’s reservoir.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said that water samples were taken over several days by laboratories of the Jordan Valley Authority, the Royal Scientific Society, and the Ministry of Environment.

The results from all tests showed that the water quality in the reservoir remains within safe and natural limits, said the ministry.

It added that all biological indicators monitored by the Jordan Valley Authority teams, in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, showed no signs of pollution in the reservoir.

Reports also showed that fish were moving normally in the dam, which is further evidence that the water is uncontaminated, said the ministry, adding that inspections of all streams feeding into the reservoir revealed no signs or sources of pollutants.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

