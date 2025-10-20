AMMAN — Land cargo handling rose by 37.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, reaching 10,499,979 tonnes, according to data issued by the Ministry of Transport.

The ministry’s Second Quarter Transport Sector Performance Indicators Report for 2025, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, also showed a 37.4 per cent increase compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Land cargo handling refers to the total volume of goods transported by trucks through the Kingdom’s land border crossings, including imported, exported, and transit shipments passing through the Kingdom without entering the domestic market.

According to the report, the volume of imported goods transported by land declined by 2.2 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, amounting to 3,947,222 tonnes, but rose by 26.1 per cent compared with the first quarter.

Transit cargo volumes increased by 18.5 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2024, reaching 2,339,758 tonnes, and by 8.1 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, land exports saw a sharp surge of 82.5 per cent year-on-year, totalling 6,552,757 tonnes, and recorded a 95.1 per cent increase from the first quarter of 2025, according to the report.

Truck traffic through all border centres also expanded, with inbound trucks up by 23.4 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2024 and by 6.7 per cent from the previous quarter, reaching 155,949 trucks. Outbound truck movement rose by 28.8 per cent year-on-year and 14.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, totalling 158,602 trucks.

Regarding the development of road freight transport performance indicators between the second quarters of 2024 and 2025, the report showed a 2.6 per cent increase in container transport companies, reaching 120, and a 5.4 per cent rise in general freight transport companies, reaching 156.

The number of car transport companies remained stable at nine, while heavy transport companies decreased by 10 per cent to nine. Refrigerated transport companies rose by 33.3 per cent to 12, and companies specialising in sheep and livestock transport grew by 25 per cent to five.

