Arab Finance: The Egyptian Co. for Metro Management and Operation has rolled out electronic payment machines across all ticket counters and subscription offices in stations on the first and second metro lines, according to a statement.
The move aims to improve passenger services by making ticket purchases faster and more convenient, reducing waiting times, and easing congestion at ticket windows caused by the lack of small change.
With the new system, buying and paying for tickets should take only a matter of minutes.