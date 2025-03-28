AMMAN: The movement of goods through the Jaber border crossing would be suspended during the Eid Al Fitr holiday at Syria’s request, while passenger traffic will continue as usual, the Jordan Customs Department (JCD) said on Wednesday.

The department said that incoming cargo shipments from other border points to Jaber will be halted to prevent truck congestion at the crossing, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director General of Customs Brig. Gen. Ahmad Akalik stressed that all necessary measures have been taken to manage the movement of both passengers and cargo during the holiday.

Customs staff at all directorates and border centres were instructed to be prepared and to implement procedures to facilitate the smooth movement of visitors," he added.

To cope with the expected increase in traffic, additional qualified staff have been deployed at border centres to ensure the efficient movement of travellers and goods, he said, noting that these preparations are part of a contingency plan designed to strike a balance between facilitation and compliance.

Akalik also urged the border centre directors to coordinate closely with other agencies operating at the crossings to ensure seamless operations around the clock.

