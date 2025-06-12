HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat that can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is June 17.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations of consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between September 1-15, September 16-30, October 1-15 and October 16-31.

In its last reported wheat tender on April 29, Jordan purchased about 60,000 tons.

Jordan on Thursday also issued a separate tender to buy up to 120,000 tons of animal feed barley. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Barbara Lewis)