HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 23.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments on August 1-15, August 16-31, September 1-15 and September 15-30.

A separate tender from Jordan to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat closes on April 22.

