AMMAN: The value of industrial exports registered by the Irbid Chamber of Commerce in February was around $77.1 million, recording an increase of 4.1 per cent compared with the same period last year, which stood at $74.4 million.

The number of certificates of origin issued by the chamber also increased to 1,016, compared with 981 certificates during the same period of the previous year, according to a report issued on Sunday by the Irbid Chamber of Commerce.

The leather and knitting industries sectoraccounted for the largest share of total exports of $67.3 million, equivalent to 86.6 per cent of total exports, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The catering, food, agricultural and livestock industries came in second place with exports worth $4.1 million, followed by the therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector with exports amounting to$3.8 million.

The data showed that Al Hassan Industrial City was the main source of most exports, accounting for 96 per cent of the total exports registered according to the certificates of origin issued by the chamber, while the share of the Cyber City area did not exceed 3 per cent.

The US maintains the largest importing market for industrial exports from Irbid, accounting for more than half of the total exports, while the share of Arab countries, according to the Arab League agreement, amounted to around 9 per cent of the total exports.

The chamber pointed out that the growth in the volume of exports in February 2025 is mainly due to the increase in exports of the leather and knitting industries sector by 4.4 per cent, which grew from $64.5 million in February 2024 to $ 67.3 million in February 2025.

Exports of the therapeutic industries, medical supplies, catering and food industries increased by 30 per cent and 20per cent respectively.

