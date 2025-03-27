AMMAN: The second phase of the Jordan-Iraq electrical interconnection project is expected to be completed by the end of July, Director General of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Sufian Batayneh announced on Wednesday.

In a press statement, Batayneh said that 95 per cent of the civil works for the project have been completed and work is underway to install electrical equipment and conduct the necessary tests, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan began supplying electricity to Iraq through the national grid in March 2024 as part of the first phase of the project.

According to Batayneh, the first phase provided 40 megawatts of electricity to the Rutba area, while the second phase will extend the connection to Iraq's Qaem.

In February 2024, Jordan and Iraq signed the first amendment to their power purchase agreement, ensuring the supply of 132 kilovolts of electricity to meet Rutba's energy needs of about 40 megawatts.

Upon completion of the second phase, Iraq will receive a total of 150 megawatts. With further development of the interconnection, the supply capacity could reach up to 500 megawatts in the medium term.

The foundation stone for the Jordan-Iraq power link was laid on October 6 2022 under the patronage of former prime minister Bisher Khasawneh and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).