AMMAN: The Ministry of Interior has introduced a series of streamlined entry measures aimed at boosting tourism and investment in Jordan as part of the Kingdom's Economic Modernisation Vision, Ministry Spokesperson Tareq Majali said on Tuesday.

Majali said that the new regulations simplify entry procedures for non-Jordanians and position the Kingdom as a more accessible destination for tourists and investors worldwide, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Under the updated regulations, Arab and non-Arab nationals residing in GCC countries, the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea and all European countries can now enter Jordan without prior approval, provided they hold a valid residency permit in these countries for at least four months, he said.

The revised regulations also extend to Syrian nationals residing in Europe, with eligibility now extending to all European nations, rather than just European Union member states, the spokesperson said.

He noted that Jordan has waived pre-approval requirements for nationals of South Sudan and Libya to facilitate medical tourism and capitalise on the Kingdom's strong reputation for healthcare.

Majali added that for travellers from countries that still require prior approval, authorities will now assess their applications based on the same criteria applied to nationals of the countries in which they reside, provided they hold a valid residence permit for at least four months.

He added that persons holding Schengen or US visas will be allowed to enter Jordan regardless of whether they have previously used these visas, pointing out that eligible travellers will also be granted a five-year multiple-entry visa with a maximum stay of three months per visit, issued directly at border crossings without the need for prior security clearance.

The ministry has also introduced measures to facilitate visits by Jordanian expatriates and their families, where domestic workers accompanying Jordanian sponsors residing in GCC countries, as well as those travelling with Gulf nationals, are now eligible for a temporary three-month residence permit upon arrival.

Majali called for travellers to use the ministry's online services at www.moi.gov.jo to facilitate entry procedures, stressing that these measures reflect Jordan's commitment to boosting its position as a leading tourism and investment destination in the region.

Industry experts have lauded the decision, emphasizing its potential to boost tourism revenues, attract investment, and enhance Jordan’s global appeal. Anas Hourani, a tourism consultant and hospitality investor, called the initiative a “significant leap forward for the sector,” pointing out that simplifying entry requirements will likely increase tourist arrivals, improve hotel occupancy rates, and foster long-term investment.

Sanaa Ali, a pharmacist and owner of a medical center, highlighted the positive impact on medical tourism, noting that Jordan's well-established healthcare sector will draw more patients. She added that these changes will strengthen Jordan’s position in the competitive regional medical tourism market.

