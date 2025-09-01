AMMAN — As part of the Kingdom's broader efforts to address water scarcity, land degradation, and the increasing effects of climate change, Jordan has started a climate-resilient pilot project in Wadi Seer to protect agricultural land and water resources.

In order to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen local communities, the Al Murunah: Building Climate Resilience through Enhanced Water Security in RNBWA initiative offers nature-based water and land management solutions, according to organisers.

Wadi Seer, west of Amman, has long been renowned for its natural springs, but because of poor water distribution, antiquated infrastructure, and rural vulnerability, the region has seen a decline in agricultural productivity and an increase in socioeconomic problems.

The pilot's main objectives are to prevent sedimentation and water contamination, restore upstream and downstream springs, and line important canals with cement.

It also encourages the use of sustainable farming methods like crop rotation, drought-resistant crop varieties, solar-powered drip irrigation, and landslip prevention techniques. To provide farmers with a learning centre, a demonstration farm has been set up.

The Wadi Seer Springs Cooperative (WSSC) was created as part of the project to guarantee sustained community involvement.

Its duties included overseeing local development, managing water distribution, and enhancing the packaging and marketing of agricultural products. Agribusiness, value-chain development, project management, and financial skills are among the topics covered in training sessions for farmers, cooperative members, and female entrepreneurs.

The intervention is anticipated to improve water security, increase agricultural productivity, and strengthen the community's climate resilience, as per the organisers. The project is also intended to serve as a scalable model for the adaptation of agro-ecosystems and the management of integrated water resources throughout Jordan.

The programme's strategic goals of enhancing long-term water governance and agricultural resilience are in line with Jordan's National Adaptation Plan and the 2023–2040 Water Sector Strategy.

It reinforces gender inclusion in rural development by supporting the 2020–2025 National Strategy for Women and the Climate-Smart Agriculture Strategy.

A two-tier governance structure provides oversight. The Greater Amman Municipality, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, and community representatives form a task force at the local level.

The National Project Advisory Committee, which ensures policy coordination and technical guidance at the national level, is composed of ministries, the Inter-Islamic Network on Water Resources Development and Management, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and independent experts.

Beyond restoring water systems, officials emphasised, the project seeks to equip communities with the knowledge and resources they need to adapt to climate change while maintaining agricultural livelihoods.

