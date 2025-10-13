AMMAN — The Kingdom’s industrial exports grew by 6.6 per cent during the first seven months of 2025, reaching JD4.801 billion compared with JD4.481 billion during the same period in 2024, according to statistical data released by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI).

The chamber said that the figures highlight the sector’s resilience and ability to adapt to external challenges, as industrial exports accounted for around 91 per cent of the Kingdom’s total national exports, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

This growth, the chamber noted, helped narrow Jordan’s trade deficit and boost the industry’s contribution to the national economy.

Data showed that nine industrial sub-sectors recorded export growth, with the exception of the wood and furniture industry, which declined by 13 per cent. The construction materials sector posted the strongest performance, with exports rising by 86 per cent.

Exports were distributed as follows, JD1.065 billion from the chemical and cosmetics industries, JD1.032 billion from the leather and garment sector, JD881 million from the engineering and electrical industries, JD640 million from the mining sector, and JD524 million from the food and supply industries.

Pharmaceutical and medical supplies exports reached JD353 million, plastics and rubber JD106 million, packaging and paper JD81 million, construction JD97 million, and wood and furniture JD21 million.

According to the JCI, top exported products included garments, nitrogen or chemical fertilisers, pharmaceutical preparations, phosphates, potash, soap, detergents, and electrical devices and equipment.

Key export destinations since the start of 2025 included India, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Italy and Serbia.

JCI President Fathi Jaghbir said that the continued growth in industrial exports reflects the sector’s transition from quantitative expansion to qualitative diversification, focusing on increasing the local value added and product range.

He noted that industrial exports covered 42 per cent of imports during the same period, underscoring the sector’s role in supporting economic growth through enhanced productivity and competitiveness in regional and global markets.

Jaghbir told Petra that expanding export markets was a “major success” factor, reducing reliance on a limited number of destinations and boosting the presence of Jordanian products in new markets such as Europe, Syria and India.

He attributed the growth to improved promotional efforts between the public and private sectors and the rising competitiveness of Jordanian industries.

To sustain export momentum, Jaghbir stressed the need to continue opening new markets, especially in Europe and Africa, enhance industrial promotion programmes, improve logistics infrastructure, activate direct air and sea freight lines to target markets, and reduce energy costs through projects such as supplying industrial cities with natural gas.

He noted that the industrial sector remains a “cornerstone” of Jordan’s economy, providing jobs and boosting foreign currency reserves, adding that the continued partnership between the public and private sectors is key to consolidating Jordan’s position as a leading regional industrial and export hub.

