AMMAN — Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul on Saturday highlighted Jordanian tourism sector’s “unprecedented achievements”.

The Kingdom welcomed more than three million tourists in the first seven months of 2023, showing an increase of more than 50 per cent, while tourism revenues increased by nearly 60 per cent compared with the same period last year, Shboul, who is also the government's official spokesperson, said.

The minister’s remarks were made during the second annual conference titled "The Role of the Media in Achieving Sustainable Development in the Tourism Sector", organised by the Redan Association in partnership with the Petra Development and Tourism Regional Authority and the Toronto Academy.

The event aimed to address the challenges of achieving sustainable development and their relation to the tourism industry in addition to the media's contribution in this field.

Highlighting the importance of the sector, Shboul noted that tourism contributes a 14.6 per cent to the country's gross domestic product and directly employs 57,000 people, while its indirect impact significantly extends this reach.

During the two-day event, the minister highlighted the pivotal role of the Jordanian media in various sectors, affirming its ability to support, promote and shape tourism, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

