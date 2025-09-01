AMMAN — The government has raised building ratios in industrial zones to strengthen investment appeal and support expansion, Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh said on Sunday.

The Higher Planning Council for Development, Free and Industrial Zones endorsed the decision following consultations with investors and manufacturers, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

Under the new regulations, building ratios are set at 65 per cent for plots ranging from 5,001 to 15,000 square metres, 70 per cent for plots between 15,001 and 25,000 square metres, and 75 per cent for plots exceeding 25,001 square metres.

Abu Ghazaleh said the measure was adopted after a comprehensive review of safety, traffic and environmental considerations, ensuring a balance between industrial expansion and regulatory standards.

The minister added that the revised ratios would enable investors to expand production lines and optimise land use without additional operating costs, creating fresh incentives for industrial growth.

He noted that the move aligns with the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision and reinforces Jordan’s position as a competitive and attractive destination for both local and international investors.

