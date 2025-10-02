AMMAN — Farmers across the Kingdom utilised 197.5 million cubic metres (mcm) of reclaimed water from treatment plants in 2024, supporting agricultural projects on more than 26,600 dunums, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation said on Wednesday.

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud said that the ministry has launched a JD7 million project to install pipelines for transporting treated water in South Amman, with the goal of expanding cultivated areas, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He stressed the government’s commitment to developing alternative water sources amid the Kingdom’s chronic water scarcity, noting that the ministry is advancing plans to maximise the use of treated water by fostering agricultural initiatives in cooperation with farmers, associations and institutions.

At present, 397 agreements are in place with 18 cooperative associations, Abul Saud noted, adding that the projects have generated more than 2,000 jobs, providing locals with sustainable income, improved living standards and wider economic benefits.

The minister stressed that reclaimed water is safely incorporated into irrigation networks through modern treatment and monitoring systems that ensure strict quality standards.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

