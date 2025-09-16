AMMAN — The European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (EuroCham) was inaugurated in Amman on Sunday, marking a “milestone” in Jordanian-European cooperation.

The chamber is expected to serve as a “strategic” platform to boost economic relations and expand trade partnerships between the Kingdom and the European Union, according to Jordanian European Business Association (JEBA)

The inauguration of the chamber is a result of three decades of efforts by the JEBA, which has taken a “leading” role in fostering engagement and supporting Jordanian companies in gaining access to European markets.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, deputising for the prime minister, said that His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to the European Union earlier this year marked a turning point in Jordan-EU relations.

He added that the visit saw the signing of agreements at one of the highest levels of partnership the EU has established with countries in the region, reflecting Jordan’s distinguished status among its Arab partners.

“Over recent years, Jordan has established itself as a cornerstone of stability and security in a volatile region, opening up substantial opportunities that should be fully leveraged," Qudah said.

He added that a coordinated effort by the government, the private sector, and business leaders is essential in formulating a comprehensive strategy to make the most of these opportunities and enhance the benefits of existing partnerships.

Qudah also noted that Jordan has already taken “significant” steps in this regard, including opening a new chapter in negotiations with the EU to simplify procedures under the partnership agreement, addressing previous challenges in raising exports to the targeted levels.

He added that since 2019, Jordan has more than doubled its exports to the EU, rising from around $300 million to over $700 million in 2024, while also achieving “notable” progress in the services sector, where the Kingdom enjoys a “prominent” position.

The minister emphasised that the coming phase requires a true partnership and closer coordination to boost the presence of the Jordanian economy in the European market, broaden the export base, and ultimately benefit national development and the country’s economy.

EuroCham Chairman Ali Murad said that the idea of establishing JEBA, which has now evolved into the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan, was launched 30 years ago by a group of visionary entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The aim was to build strong ties between Jordan and EU countries, enable the Jordanian private sector to access European markets through strategic partnerships, facilitate knowledge exchange, promote sustainability, support women’s participation, and increase trade volumes between Jordan and Europe.

“In recent years, the association has actively launched trade missions and implemented specialised programmes to support small- and medium-sized enterprises, helping them enter the European market and establish a global presence for the first time," he said.

Murad added that these initiatives have achieved “notable” successes, positioning the association as a trusted bridge for cooperation between the public and private sectors in Jordan and their counterparts in Europe.

The chairman also added that the transformation of the association into EuroCham represents a new step towards expanding cooperation with European partners.

EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisafas highlighted that the European Union remains a major economic partner for Jordan, particularly regarding trade and services.

He noted that Jordan’s exports in the services sector exceed its imports, demonstrating the innovation and efficiency of the Jordanian economy, notably in fields such as financial services, tourism, and more.

The ambassador highlighted the significant potential for expanding Jordanian exports to the European Union, noting that the gradual reopening of trade routes following improvements in Syria offers greater opportunities to boost trade flows to the region.

He described the establishment of EuroCham as a timely initiative and a new chapter in Jordanian-European relations, reflecting the sustained efforts of investors, business leaders and trade negotiators.

