AMMAN — The 32nd edition of the “Clean up the World 2025” campaign was launched in Aqaba on Wednesday under the patronage of HRH Princess Basma Bint Ali.

Opening the event on behalf of the princess, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali said that the campaign represents a national celebration of cooperation among public institutions, schools, the private sector, security agencies, youth and volunteers, according to an ASEZA statement.

Majali highlighted that the initiative embodies the spirit of teamwork, stressing that Aqaba’s environment and marine ecosystem are vital to its life and economy, making their protection a shared national and community responsibility.

He expressed appreciation to teachers, schools, the Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan (JREDS), and all supporting public and private institutions, as well as volunteer youth initiatives and security agencies, for contributing to the campaign’s success.

He described such initiatives as a “model” of environmental awareness and social responsibility aimed at preserving Aqaba’s beauty and unique marine environment.

Majali also underlined the importance of educating citizens and visitors on protecting Aqaba’s marine environment, which forms a key pillar of the city’s economic and tourism development.

The campaign, attended by JREDS Acting Executive Director Khalid Kurdi and other officials, saw the participation of over 800 volunteers from various sectors, 18 environmental schools, and 40 divers from diving centres and institutions.

Activities included a beach and underwater cleanup at Al Mamlah site within the Aqaba Marine Reserve, during which around 1,330 kilogrammes of waste were collected, reinforcing Aqaba’s message as a sustainable green destination.

