AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday approved two major bylaws aimed at revitalising the tourism sector, simplifying regulations, and attracting investment, in line with recent amendments to the Tourism Law.

Chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, the Cabinet endorsed the 2025 Hotel and Tourism Establishments Bylaw and the 2025 Tourist Restaurants Bylaw, both designed to improve the business environment and reduce regulatory burdens, according to the Jordan news agency, Petra.

Under the new regulations, hotels and tourism establishments will no longer require a licence to operate. Instead, they will need approval from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which will also oversee classification standards. Licensing fees have been scrapped, easing operational costs for business owners.

The bylaw also introduces mandatory compliance with inclusive tourism standards, ensuring accessibility for persons with disabilities, the elderly, and children, alongside adherence to environmental regulations.

The Tourist Restaurants Bylaw eliminates the requirement for a ministry-issued licence, replacing it with a classification or registration system. It also cancels licensing fees, aligning with the amended Tourism Law. Tourist restaurants must now meet public health and safety requirements, including regulations related to smoking and the provision of waterpipes, according to Petra.

These legislative reforms form part of the government’s broader Economic Modernisation Vision, which identifies tourism as a key driver of economic growth.

In a move to bolster local agriculture, the Cabinet approved the purchase of locally produced wheat and barley, both for seed and fodder purposes, during the 2024/2025 agricultural season. Procurement will be handled by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply via the open trade account, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Jordanian Cooperative Corporation, Petra reported.

Approved purchase prices were set at JD500 per tonne for seed-grade wheat and JD420 for seed-grade barley, while fodder-grade wheat and barley were priced at JD420 and JD370 per tonne, respectively.

To ease financial pressure on farmers, the government will reduce seed prices for the 2025/2026 season by JD50 per tonne, and will cover screening and sterilisation costs, estimated at JD75 per tonne. A total of JD19 million has been allocated for the purchase of approximately 40,000 tonnes of grain, Petra said.

These measures aim to promote self-sufficiency in key crops and incentivise expanded cultivation.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to the 2025 Building and Zoning Bylaw for the Greater Amman Municipality. The change extends a discount on unpaid building fees to buildings constructed in 2025. The aim is to alleviate the financial burden on property owners, with some fines currently reaching four times the original violation cost.

The Cabinet endorsed the validating reasons for the proposed 2025 bylaw for Greater Amman Municipality employees, which will be submitted to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau. The bylaw seeks to streamline human resources regulations, address inconsistencies in implementation, and improve municipal service delivery by enhancing staff efficiency and supporting strategic goals.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of a new access road to the planned government hospital in Madaba. The road will be implemented by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, while a parallel route will be constructed by the Ministry of Local Administration. The roads are deemed critical infrastructure for the hospital project.

