AMMAN — The Cabinet on Saturday approved a series of decisions it said aimed at modernising the public sector, improving government services, and advancing digital transformation.

A Prime Ministry statement said that the decisions include "critical" updates to the public sector human resources bylaw, a new policy on blockchain technology, and several legislative amendments.

The Cabinet, during its Saturday session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, endorsed the 2024 amendments to the Public Sector Human Resources bylaw, which will be sent to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for review.

The amendments aim to streamline governance by merging the bylaw with the amended Civil Service bylaw into a single, cohesive framework, the statement said.

The Cabinet also approved the Blockchain Technology Policy for 2025. Touted as a cornerstone of Jordan's digital transformation, the policy aims to strengthen government operations through improved transparency, security, and efficiency, according to the statement.

The policy outlines several objectives, including protecting sensitive data such as financial, educational, and health records, streamlining government processes to save time and money, encourage innovation in industries, supporting start-ups and building a skilled workforce that understands blockchain technology.

The Council of Ministers also approved new administrative regulations for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to improve its performance.

Several legislative measures were also approved by the Cabinet, including Law on the National Commission for Women's Affairs and the Civil Aviation Law.

