AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, approved the 2025 Information and Document Indexing and Classification Bylaw, aimed at modernising record-keeping across government institutions.

The bylaw aligns with recent amendments to the Law on the Right to Access Information, particularly Articles 12 and 13, which clarify exceptions to the right of access, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

It requires all government departments to professionally index and organise available documents and classify those considered confidential or protected under current legislation, following a specified mechanism and timeline.

The Cabinet stressed the need to allocate dedicated personnel in each institution to manage and preserve information, the statement said.

To support implementation, the Ministry of Culture’s National Library Department conducted 78 training courses on document indexing, classification, and file management prior to the system’s approval. Jordan was the first Arab country to enact a law guaranteeing the right to access information in 2007, which has since been refined to meet best practices, the statement read

The Cabinet also approved justifications for an amended Drivers' Licensing bylaw for 2025, requiring public transport and student transport drivers to obtain annual permits to enhance traffic safety, facilitate citizen access and protect users of these transport services.

Amendments to the “Fils Al-Rif”, a fee added to each kilowatt, expanding support to include the installation of grid-connected solar systems in the homes of Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and security services martyrs.

The decision underscores the Kingdom’s appreciation of their sacrifices and commitment to supporting their families with sustainable solutions that reduce electricity costs, the statement read.

On the international front, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding to hold political consultations between Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and Colombia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A protocol was also approved to facilitate the exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles crossing international borders between Jordanian and Uzbek customs authorities.

