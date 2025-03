AMMAN: Preliminary central bank data showed that remittances from Jordanian expatriates to the Kingdom rose by 1.2 per cent in January.

According to the data, expatriate remittances reached $320 million during the first month of this year, compared with $ 316.4 million during the same month of last year 2024.

