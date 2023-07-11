AMMAN — The Ministry of Investment has featured an investment opportunity on the "Invest in Jordan" platform, introducing the development of the Amman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The centre will include theatres, conference rooms, interactive indoor and outdoor spaces, as well as permanent and temporary exhibition areas, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

As mentioned on the platform, the project plans to generate approximately 500 job opportunities, with an expected investment size of $28 million.

The expected internal rate of return ranges between 20 and 24 per cent, with a projected investment payback period of five years. The centre will be built in Amman, either in the Marj Al Hamam area or on Airport Road.

