AMMAN — The Industrial Production Index dropped by 3.59 per cent in the first seven months of 2023. The index reached 91.85 points in July, compared with 96.41 points in July 2022, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Monday.

The manufacturing industries sector decreased by 4.54 per cent, while the extractive industries sector increased by 2.6 per cent and electricity production rose by 1.9 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The general index of industrial production for July 2023 also increased in comparison to June 2023, as a result of growing electricity production, by 26.92 per cent.

