AMMAN — Jordan’s economy is expected to maintain a gradual recovery in the coming years, with growth projected to reach 2.9 per cent in 2026, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In its Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia – October 2025, the IMF forecast a growth rate of 2.7 per cent in 2025, rising to 3 per cent by 2030.

The outlook cites ongoing fiscal and structural reforms as key drivers of the recovery.

The IMF noted that oil-importing countries such as Jordan are benefiting from lower global commodity prices, a rebound in tourism, stronger remittance inflows, improved agricultural output, and continued macroeconomic stability.

The updated projections follow the IMF’s fourth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the first review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). The Fund concluded that Jordan’s economy has remained resilient despite persistent regional and global challenges.

The report highlighted that Jordan’s economic performance remains broadly in line with earlier forecasts. It stressed the importance of continued fiscal and structural reforms, particularly those focused on enhancing domestic revenue collection, broadening the tax base, and increasing efficiency in public spending.

Signs of renewed activity in the productive and service sectors were also noted, supported by monetary stability and the Central Bank of Jordan’s efforts to curb inflation and maintain exchange rate stability.

The IMF underscored the need to improve the business environment and deepen public-private partnerships, identifying renewable energy, tourism, technology, and green industries as potential pillars of future economic expansion.

Additionally, the Fund urged Jordan to sustain its structural reform momentum while bolstering social protection measures to ensure a balance between economic growth and social equity.

The IMF said the revised projections reflect confidence in Jordan’s ability to transition toward more sustainable and inclusive growth, particularly through its engagement with the RSF programme, which aims to enhance resilience against climate change and external shocks.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

